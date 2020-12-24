Police aim to make Telangana a Maoist free state, says TS DGP Mahendra Reddy

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], December 24 (ANI): In a bid to make Telangana a 'Maoist-free state', the state Police on Wednesday inaugurated a new training infrastructure in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district, complete with an obstacle course and firing ranges.

"The Telangana police has been making a lot of effort to make Telangana state a Maoist-free state and has been successful so far. As a part of the effort, the Kothagudam district of Telangana is being visited where an anti-Maoist operation training infrastructure is being developed," Telangana state Director General of Police, M Mahendar Reddy told ANI.

The training infrastructure will include an obstacle course and firing ranges along with an on-reserve headquarters that is currently under development.



"With the assistance of the Telangana Government as well as the district collector, land for the development of firing range and district on reserve headquarters has been given to the police," Reddy added.

He further said that the Telangana police aimed to eliminate Maoist forces from the state at any cost and the new infrastructure had been developed in a way that if Maoists tried to enter the state from Chattisgarh, the police would immediately be informed and the necessary steps will be taken.

"To fight against Maoists, the police and people must walk hand in hand and take up more community policing programs. With 20,000 new recruits, people from this area must come forward and join the police," he added. (ANI)

