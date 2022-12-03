"Police are friendly to TRS not general public or Opposition..." YSRTP chief Sharmila

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 2 (ANI): YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Friday alleged Telangana's police of showing brutality only at the Opposition party and the general public. "They are friendly to the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) only," the YSRTP chief said.

YS Sharmila was addressing the reporters after walking out from the Director general of police's office.

Sharmila held a meeting with the Director general of police (DGP) to seek police protection after a long-day political drama which took place on Tuesday.

"We are here at the DGP office to seek protection. The Court has already given us a prior order and we have also taken a fresh order in light of all the recent developments. We have come to ask for protection and to maintain law and order in the state," Sharmila said.

"The police have responded very positively and are assuring that they will do their best," she added.

Launching a scathing attack on the state's police, Sharmila said that the police are friendly to the ruling TRS.



"The police claim that they are friendly to the public but they are friendly only to the TRS party. All police brutality is against the opposition and the general public. There was no need to pull our people out of the vehicle, detain them and beat them inside the police station. They are not, who committed heinous crimes or murders. They just violated traffic rules," Sharmila said.

You slapped several sections on us and asked for remand though there are no reasons for remand. Why are you acting like you are serving the TRS party? The people and state is paying you a salary. You need not lose your self-respect. If you continue acting like this, the police department will lose the confidence and respect of the people," she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, YS Sharmila's car was towed and detained by Panjagutta Police while sitting inside her SUV which was allegedly vandalised by the TRS cadre. She was booked on various charges including theft, criminal intimidation and public nuisance, and later in the evening produced before a magistrate.

She was detained from Somajiguda when she was approaching Pragati Bhavan to gherao the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She was then brought to SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad.

Before being detained, police towed away Sharmila's car with the help of a crane, even as she was sitting inside it protesting against the Telangana CM KCR.

After being brought to SR Nagar Police Station, the police forcefully broke open the car door and got her out of the vehicle. She was then taken to the Police Station along with some of her followers.

On Monday, Sharmila was also detained in Warangal after the clash between her supporters and the alleged workers of the TRS party in Warangal. She was sent to Hyderabad with a police escort. (ANI)

