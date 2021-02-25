Police are treating Pooja Chavan suicide case as a crime and investigating accordingly: Maharashtra DGP

Nagpur [Maharashtra], February 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Hemant Kumar Nagrale on Thursday said in a press conference that the police are treating the Pooja Chavan suicide case as a crime and are investigating accordingly.

"Pooja Chavan's death is a case of suicide. We treat such suicides as a crime and the Pune police are investigating in the same manner," said Nagrale.

"The investigation is going in the right direction. I will not comment publicly on the investigation, it would not be appropriate to talk about the investigation," he added.



On February 8, A 22-year-old girl, Pooja Chavan, had allegedly jumped off a building to end her life. Hailing from Parli town in Beed, Pooja had gone to Pune for an English speaking course. She lived in Heaven Park society along with two persons, who are reported to be her brother and one of his friends.

A couple of days after her death, some of her audio clips went viral on social media which the opposition took up and pointed accusing fingers at the Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod, demanding an investigation into the case.

The BJP has alleged that Maharashtra forest minister Sanjay Rathod is connected with the mysterious death of the woman in Pune. Rathod has denied all allegations.

As per procedure, an accidental death (AD) case was registered with the Wanawadi police station in Pune. No complaint has so far been registered by Chavan's family. (ANI)

