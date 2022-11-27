Police arrest 2 smuggling gang members inspired by Telugu movie, seize cannabis worth Rs 5 lakh

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Police arrested two members of a smuggling gang who were inspired by the recent Telugu movie 'Pushpa' and recovered about 130 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 5 lakh from them in Paderu of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju district on Sunday.

Police said the accused were inspired by the movie 'Pushpa' in which the hero smuggles red sandalwood and crosses the check posts.

The police said that they were conducting vehicle checking at Paderu of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju district where they identified a Bolero and stopped it.



Police said, "A vehicle carrying 130 kg of cannabis was seized and two people were arrested in connection with the case."

Smugglers had hidden the drugs under the top of the bolero vehicle.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier on November 16, Director General of Andhra Police Rajendranath said that 7,500 acres of cannabis cultivation have been destroyed in the state in the past year to 'crush' cannabis plantation in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

