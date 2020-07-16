Police arrest 5 in BJP corporator candidate attack case in Andhra

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Vizianagaram Police have arrested five accused in the case of an attack on BJP corporator candidate. Two more accused in another case regarding the same attack were also arrested.

Describing the incident, DSP Veeranjaneya Reddy said, "On July 11, a group had obstructed some people who were sanitising Nagavamsapu Street. The verbal brawl between both the groups continued on July 12 also. Both the parties came to the police station and accepted the compromise. On July 13 at 8 pm, Kanaka Prasad group gathered information about K Narayana Rao. They went to the street where he was, and attacked him with weapons."

"In that attack, Narayana Rao met with head injuries. He was immediately shifted to hospital. The case was filed based on the statement of his wife Kalla Gauri. In that incident, two persons of the other group were also injured. Accordingly, another case was filed. As the attack took place in the night, we are investigating how many persons took part in the attack. We are inquiring the witnesses," added Reddy.

He further said that the investigation will be carried out without bias and legal action against those involved will be taken. He added that the police have taken necessary measures to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the area.

While speaking to the media, Reddy said, "SP and DIG also spoke on this case. We have arrested five persons in one case and two persons in another case. Gajapatinagaram Circle Inspector Ramesh is appointed as the Special Investigation Officer in this case and a team has also been formed. All the accused will be identified and arrested. We have collected all scientific evidence and seized the weapons. In case there are any repeated offenders, a rowdy sheet will be opened on them." (ANI)

