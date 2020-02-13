Police arrest 8 in connection with theft, arms deal cases in Bihar

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Eight criminals involved in cases of theft and arms deal have been arrested here, police said on Thursday.

City SP Rajesh Kumar said: "On Thursday, Guddu Kumar and Lallan Paswan were arrested for robbing a laptop and mobile phone from a person. They had earlier committed robbery near Panchanpur police station limits. They had then looted silver jewellery. Also near Vishnuganj police station, they had looted a motorcycle."

On February 9, near Barachatti police station, jewellery was stolen from a house. In this connection, Suresh Yadav was arrested and the stolen jewellery was recovered from him, Kumar said.

He further said: "Under Chanauti police station limits, an information was received regarding an arms deal. So a team was formed and three persons were arrested. They are Chandan Kumar, Ram Swaroop Manjhi, and Umesh Manjhi."

"On February 12, under Musafil Police station, a tempo and a mobile phone were stolen. In this connection, two people have been arrested. They are identified as Anuj Kumar and Arjun Saini," he added. (ANI)

