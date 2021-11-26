Police arrest five interstate drug peddlers in Telangana's Ranga Reddy, seize 1,820 kgs of marijuana

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 26 (ANI): Police arrested five interstate drug peddlers and seized 1,820 kilograms of Marijuana from them in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Balaji Kale, Abhiman Kalyan, Sanjay Chowgule, Bharat Kolappa Yewle and Shek Rahidul. Another accused named Sanjay Laxman Shinde is absconding.

According to information shared by the police, the accused had been running an illegal Marijuana trafficking racket, transporting the drug from the Sileru agency of Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra via Hyderabad for quick money. Shek, one of the accused used to transport vehicles to various places at the request of concerned parties for purpose of the trafficking.



Sanjay Laxman Shinde, Sanjay Balaji Kale and Abhiman are close relatives while Sanjay Chowgule and Bharat are close friends.



Sanjay Laxman Shinde is the kingpin of this racket. He was running this racket from the Osmanabad district of Maharashtra. 5 accused lived in Maharashtra, except one who lived in West Bengal," said Mahesh Bhagwat, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda to media.

As per the police, a week back, Sanjay Laxman Shinde had talked to his source of supply in the Sileru agency area and had placed an order of 2,000 kg of Marijuana. Given the fact that there was close surveillance over his activity in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, he engaged Shek to transport the drug to Osmanabad of Maharashtra. The supplier packed loaded 1,820 kgs of marijuana in a lorry used by the group underneath bags of black soil and Shek left for Osmanabad with the drugs. The other accused also came to Hyderabad to join Shek in assisting him in the transportation of the drug.



Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat added, "We had inputs that they were involved in smuggling of drugs. A lorry was intercepted by the Special Operations team, Rachakonda and the team of Abdullapurmet Police in the LB Nagar zone intercepted the lorry at Abdullahpuret and upon inspection of the vehicle, we seized 182 packets of marijuana, each containing 10 kilograms of Marijuana. In all, a total of 1,820 kgs of marijuana was seized. They used to obtain it at Rs 8,000 per kg and sell it for Rs 15,000 per kg to the consumers. Along with the lorry, we have recovered a Swift Dzire car, cash worth Rs 41,000 and seven mobile phones. Material worth Rs 3,07,93,000 has been recovered along with the accused."

Investigation into the case is in progress. (ANI)

