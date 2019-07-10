Police arrest man, woman found fighting at Nagao Beach last week

Daman and Diu, July 9 (ANI): The police here on Tuesday arrested a man and a woman who were found fighting at the Nagao Beach last week.

"There was some ruckus at the Nagao Beach on July 6. A man and a woman were having a fight, when police intervened and tried to take them to the police station where they assaulted the police. The woman is a notorious Lady Don, identified as Asmita Gohil, alias Bhuri," Diu Superintendent of Police (SP), Hareshwar Swami told reporters.

Swami added that the duo have criminal records, and hail from Surat.

"They have been arrested and have been sent to judicial custody. A knife has been recovered from the woman. Surat police have also been informed," the SP added. (ANI)

