Police arrest six persons in alleged kidnapping, murder of 16- year-old girl

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Police on Wednesday arrested six persons in connection with alleged kidnapping and murder of a sixteen-year-old girl in Asansol. The victim, Amanpreet Kaur was missing since August 10.

According to the police, the victim was called by two of her friends on August 10 who abducted her with the help of four more persons.

The accused, identified as Aakash and Vijay called her to a place in Apcar Garden and then abducted her with the help of four more persons identified as Deepika Saha, Supriya Bakshi, Alisha Saha and Praveen Rai, the police said.

The kidnappers then allegedly asked for ransom money and when police were informed about the kidnapping, the accused got alarmed and killed the victim, the police revealed.

The body of the victim was recovered on Tuesday from the Apcar garden area.

Speaking to media reporters on Wednesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sayak Das said, "After our investigation into the kidnapping, we have arrested six people. Four people have been produced to court today and two others have been arrested and will be produced in the court later."

"We will be interrogating the accused to find out more facts," Sayak Das added.

Upon being asked about the motive of the crime, the official said that as of now the motive only appears to be of monetary gain.

The accused were sent to 14-days police custody today. (ANI)

