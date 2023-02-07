Police arrest suspect after 'Indian Mujahideen' threat call to Mumbai Airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man from Mumbai's Govandi area in connection with the threat call at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, informed Mumbai Police officials.

Earlier on Monday night, the threat caller introduced himself as an Indian Mujahideen terrorist and threatened to blow up the airport.



According to Mumbai Police, the call was received at around 10 pm at Mumbai airport on Monday. The caller introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh and described himself as a member of the terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen. After giving his introduction, the caller spoke about suspicious things using some code words.

The airport authority immediately informed Mumbai Police about the call. Police registered a case against the unknown person under section 505 (1) of the IPC. The investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police and other agencies were on alert and security had been beefed up. (ANI)

