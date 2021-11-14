Police arrest two including mother for death of four-year-old girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13 (ANI): Punjagutta Police, Hyderabad Commissionerate apprehended two accused involved in the death of a four-year-old girl, said west zone police on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Heena Begum and Rizwan, said the police.

According to the police, the accused Heena was married to one Ahmed and was blessed with one son Affan (7), and two daughters i.e. Maheak (4) Mahera (3) and the deceased is the elder daughter, said a statement issued by the police.

Heena got in touch with the accused Rizwan and she shared her problems with him and he proposed to marry her and take care of her and her children, read the statement.

The statement further read later Rizwan took Heena along with the deceased child and her son Affan with him to Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Manali and were eking their livelihood by begging and were also making the children beg, as per the police's statement.



The deceased child was not happy with Rizwan being close to Heena and was insisting to go back to her father and was also refusing to go for begging with them.

Consequently, the child was subjected to severe physical torture, read the statement.

On November 3, 2021, while they were in Bengaluru Rizwan and Heena beat the deceased severely by giving fist blows over her abdomen and also kicking her with their legs.

The child became unconscious. Thereafter both the accused got frightened and decided to come to Hyderabad and boarded a private bus along with the deceased body.

On the bus, they noticed the body of the deceased had become cold and concluded that she has expired. To escape from the offence committed by them and also to destroy the evidence, they left the dead body near NIMS Hospital so that it could be assumed that some poor patient has left the dead body. (ANI)

