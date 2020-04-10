Police arrests 110 people in Kashmir for violating lockdown

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): Police in Srinagar, Bandipora and Handwara have arrested 110 persons and seized 8 vehicles for defying the lockdown imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In Srinagar, Police have arrested 26 persons, including 7 shopkeepers, in the jurisdictions of Shaheed Gunj, Nowgam, Khanyar and Parimpora police stations and also seized 2 vehicles. Similarly, in Bandipora, 50 persons have been arrested and 6 vehicles have been seized for breaching the prohibitory orders of District Magistrate Bandipora across the district, according to a release by the police department.

In Handwara, Police Station Qalamabad has arrested 10 persons while under Kralgund police station 19 persons have been arrested for violating the prohibitory orders over Coronavirus. The Handwara police have also arrested 5 persons for similar charges.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 207 on Friday. Out of these, 197 are active cases; six have recovered while four people have died so far. 39 patients are from Jammu and 168 are from Kashmir.

As of April 10, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, 7726 people have been kept under home quarantine, 415 in hospital quarantine and 27891 people are under home surveillance, informed the government.

In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country. (ANI)

