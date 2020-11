New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): A 28-year old woman, who was seen abusing and firing bullets outside a shop in Chauhan Bangar area of northeast Delhi in a viral video, has been arrested.



Police officials said that she was drunk and had a tiff with the shop owner over a mobile phone on the night of November 18.

According to the Delhi Police, the woman also claimed to be a sister of a gangster but it turned out to be false. (ANI)