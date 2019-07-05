Police arrests 40-yr-old man for raping 5-year-old girl in AP

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 04 (ANI): The police has detained a 40-year-old man who allegedly raped a five-year-old girl when she was alone at her house in Anantapuram town of the district.

"When parents were out and the baby was alone at home, the accused -- Kiran -- molested the child. When the parents came home later, they found their daughter unconscious and bleeding. They admitted her in a government hospital and complained to the police," Circle in-charge Bala Maddileti told ANI on Thursday.

The police have registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 (penetrative sexual assault) and 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. (ANI)

