Police arrests 41 for violating lockdown in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 4 (ANI): The police have arrested 41 persons who were out for a morning walk on Saturday during the lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak.

Surveillance activities are being carried out in the area using drone cameras.

The SHO of Town South Police Station informed that the accused were later released on bail.

At least 295 cases have been reported in the state so far.

India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated.

The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68 on Saturday. (ANI)

