Police arrests accused for sexually assaulting YouTube anchor

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 3 (ANI): A man was arrested in the case of sexually assaulting a YouTube channel anchor.

33-year-old Nitin Paulson, son of Paulson, was arrested by the Hill Palace police at Kochi. The accused is a native of the Thrissur district.



As per the police, the case pertains that the YouTube anchor, who is a native of Kozhikode and was sexually assaulted with a promise of marriage. The accused, who was working as an assistant manager in a private telecom company in Kochi, met the young woman through Instagram, then he took her to a flat in Thrippunithura with a promise of marriage and after the rape, he left the flat with the woman's car.

On the complaint of the woman, a case was registered and the investigation was started. The accused was hiding in different places.

A police team led by Hill Palace Police Station Inspector V Gopakumar and Assistant Sub Inspector Rajeev Nath, Civil Police Office Shyam R Menon arrested the accused. (ANI)

