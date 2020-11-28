Police arrests Delhi firm director, busts fraud racket

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has arrested Pankaj Kumar Agarwal, Director of Amenity Promoters Private Limited, for allegedly duping a person of Rs 3 crores, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Agarwal in conspiracy with co-accused Pankaj Dayal and Sandeep Kumar misrepresented that their company Amenity Promoters Pvt Ltd was in process of purchasing 5.06 acres of agricultural land in village Jhatikara, Tehsil Kapashera, New Delhi for which the company had already paid Rs 3 crores (advance) to the landowner.

"They misrepresented that they will conclude the purchase of the land and find a suitable thirty-party buyer to further purchase land on or before July 28, 2014. Accused Pankaj Dayal, Pankaj Kumar Agarwal were shareholders and authorized signatories to the company's bank account," the police said in a statement.



Accused Sandeep Kumar and Pankaj Kumar Agarwal are the directors of the company, while Pankaj Dayal executed an MOU on behalf of the company and allegedly received Rs 3 crores on behalf of the accused company.

Police said that he, on the same day, in conspiracy with other accused transferred Rs 95 lakh from the account of the company and utilized the amount for personal use.

Accused in conspiracy with each other used to induce and further cheat the innocent buyers entering into a Memorandum of Understanding or Agreement to Sale for the purchase of property or any agricultural land, police said.

Pankaj Kumar Agarwal was arrested by the EOW on November 27. The main accused Pankaj Dayal has already been arrested and is in judicial custody in the matter. (ANI)

