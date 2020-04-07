Sangrur (Punjab) [India], April 7 (ANI): Amid the nationwide lockdown, Dirba Police in Sangrur district on Tuesday arrested eight people for transporting liquor from Dirba to Dharamgarh.
Police also seized 3,600 bottles of liquor.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Police arrests eight for transporting liquor during lockdown in Punjab
ANI | Updated: Apr 07, 2020 15:43 IST
Sangrur (Punjab) [India], April 7 (ANI): Amid the nationwide lockdown, Dirba Police in Sangrur district on Tuesday arrested eight people for transporting liquor from Dirba to Dharamgarh.