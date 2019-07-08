Police arrests gang for duping people via online shopping portal

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Cyber cell arrested a gang of online crooks who used to dupe people by luring them with offers of lucrative gifts, on a fake online e-commerce portal.

Fraudsters were operating a genuine looking shopping website to lure the general public.

As per the initial investigation, accused persons have cheated more than 500 people and duped them of Rs.75-80 lakhs approximately.

The gang members used to operate all the calls from their in-house call-center based in Tughlaqabad Extention, Delhi. They used to call potential victims and offer them lucrative gifts such as LED, iPhone, and other valuable gifts, for shopping on their online portal.

The accused have cheated hundreds of people on the pretext of GST, insurance charges, security deposit among others. (ANI)

