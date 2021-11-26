Police arrests three drug peddlers in North Goa

Pernem (Goa) [India], November 26 (ANI): Police arrested three persons for allegedly selling drugs from the North Goa district on Thursday.

As per information shared by Pernem police, the accused have been identified as Shabab, Imran and Niyazuddin. Shabab and Niyazuddin are Bangalore residents while Imran lives in Delhi.



Upon receiving information on the accused, living in a rented house near Khind Morjim, technical and physical surveillance was mounted and a team was set up.

The team conducted a raid at Pernem and found various types of drugs in possession of the accused. Commercial quantities of MDMA and Ecstacy were found. 33 tablets of ecstasy worth Rs 1,50,000, 14 MDMA tablets worth Rs 1,90,000 and some Marijuana was found. The seized drugs are worth Rs 3,45,000 in the international market, said the police.

The accused are currently in police custody and the police are trying to find more details about them. Investigation into the case is ongoing. (ANI)

