Police arrests three people for firing at guests in a wedding ceremony

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Police have arrested three people in a case of celebratory firing in a wedding ceremony in Ballia in which seven guests were injured on Thursday.

"During a dance program organised at the wedding ceremony, some people started celebratory firing. ome of the family members did not like it and they immediately asked them to stop. The people who were firing got offended and started firing at the guests" an injured family member Kamlesh told ANI.

Seven people have been injured during the incident and they are being treated in the district hospital in Ubhaon, Ballia.

Police have registered a case against a bunch of people who indulged in the celebratory firing during the ceremony. (ANI)