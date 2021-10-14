Police arrests two involved in conspiracy with woman to frame her husband in robbery case

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons accused of being involved with a woman in a conspiracy to frame her husband in a robbery case.

The accused have been identified as Parvinder and Akash. They were arrested from the Amar Colony area of Delhi, as per the police.

As per police officials, The accused had presented the victim before the police, alleging that he tried to rob their office along with his friend Pradeep. Upon further investigation and discovery of the victim's injuries, the accused confessed that they had beaten up the victim in the basement of Okhla Sabzi Mandi and had tried to frame him for a robbery. This was all being carried out on the instructions of the victim's wife, who the victim has alleged, was involved in an extra-marital affair with Parvinder.



A country-made pistol, one live cartridge and a mobile phone were seized along with the accused. A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation into the case is in progress. (ANI)







