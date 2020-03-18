Police bust hideout of JeM in Awantipora

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 18: The Awantipora Police with the assistance of 42RR and CRPF busted a hideout of proscribed terror outfit JeM in Buchoo-Kamala forests area of Awantipora.

The police have recovered incriminating materials including explosive materials from the hideout. An FIR under relevant sections of IPC was registered at Tral police station in this regard.

An investigation is currently underway. (ANI)

