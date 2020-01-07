Police bust illegal arms manufacturing unit in WB, 1 held

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): A man was arrested after police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit from the Port area of the city.

According to the police's statement, the accused identified as Abdul Kayum alias Munna has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the illegal arms manufacturing unit. "He was engaged in making firearms using machines and materials inside a tile shed room situated on the terrace of his rented premises," police said.



Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a single-storied building at Nadial in the city's Port area and busted the arms manufacturing unit, seized the materials and arrested Munna.



During the raid, one finished 7 mm pistol, one finished magazine, one semi-finished magazine, one barrel, three drill machines, six vises machines, two hand-held visas, steel sheets, iron bars, hammers, hacksaw blades, iron spring coils were also seized, police said.



Apart from Kayum, the landlord of the building Mohammed Kalim, a resident of Bihar and others were also engaged in the same job. But they could not be traced, they said.

A case has been registered at the Nadial Police Station under Section 25(1)(a), 29 and 35 of Arms Act. (ANI)







