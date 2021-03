Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana) [India], March 12 (ANI): As many as 90 youngsters were taken into custody on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after the Bhongir Zone Police busted a rave at a farmhouse in the Sanstha Narayanpur area here.



As per the police, the bust, carried out in a joint operation with a Special Operation Team, Rachakonda, resulted in the seizure of banned drugs, liquor, 60 bikes and 14 cars.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)