Police busts 2 sex rackets in Aurangabad, 4 women rescued

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): The Police Crime Branch busted two sex rackets in Aurangabad and arrested eight people in connection with it.

The first raid was conducted in Aurangabad's Rajesh Nagar area of Beed bypass road on Saturday. According to the police, prior to the raid, a dummy customer was sent to the location who confirmed the presence of an ongoing sex racket.

The police then conducted the raid and arrested the accused. Over 480 bottles of liquor were also seized during the raid. Those arrested have been identified as Sanjay Kapse, Ajay Salve, Dyneshwar Jarhad and Mohammed Arshad, the police said.

While acting on another tip, the second raid was conducted at Yashwant Nagar area. The police said two persons at the location, who were forcing a woman into prostitution, were arrested. The victim was rescued.

A total of four women were rescued by the police from both the locations. (ANI)

