Police busts adulterated honey, puja items manufacturing unit in Cuttack

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], September 14 (ANI): Police on Sunday busted an adulterated honey and puja items manufacturing unit in Cuttack and arrested one person. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

The unit used to manufacture duplicate items at Chamada Godown Gali of Ranihat Canal Road in Cuttack city.



"Acting on a tip-off, Malgodown police along with their team of police officers conducted a raid at the factory named Swastik. The team seized 180 bottles of Gangajal, 3,456 duplicate Gulabjal (rose water), 1,196 bottles of honey, 480 bottles of Panchajal, 1,500 bottles of Aguru and other puja items during the raid," said Pratik Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cuttack.

They packed and sold tubwell water in the name of Gangajal. People bought these duplicate items to offer them to God during pooja.

All the stock was seized and the detailed assessment of the seized material is underway, DCP informed. (ANI)

