Police busts camp of new terror group United Liberation of Bodoland in Assam's Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], September 18 (ANI): Kokrajhar Police busted a camp of the newly formed terror group United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) in the Ultapani area of Assam on Saturday, as per GP Singh, the Special Director General of Police, Assam Police.



Two cadres were killed in the exchange of fire between security forces and. Two pistols and grenades have been recovered.

"In a late night/early morning operation, @KokrajharP has busted a camp of newly formed terror group ULB at the Ultapani area. Two cadres have been declared dead after exchange of fire between Police/Security forces and terrorists. Two pistols and grenades recovered. @assampolice," said the senior police officer in a tweet.

The Bodoland region is an autonomous territorial region in Assam that is administered by the elected body - Bodoland Territorial Council. (ANI)

