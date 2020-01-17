Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Mumbai police have busted a high-profile sex racket in a hotel here, arresting a woman and rescuing three female actors, including a minor.
The police conducted the raid in the hotel on Thursday evening.
The woman who forced women into prostitution has been identified as Priya Sharma, who runs a travel and tour business.
A case has been registered against Sharma. (ANI)
Police busts sex racket in Mumbai, 3 female actors rescued
ANI | Updated: Jan 17, 2020 16:36 IST
