Police busts sex racket in Mumbai, 3 female actors rescued

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Mumbai police have busted a high-profile sex racket in a hotel here, arresting a woman and rescuing three female actors, including a minor.

The police conducted the raid in the hotel on Thursday evening.

The woman who forced women into prostitution has been identified as Priya Sharma, who runs a travel and tour business.

A case has been registered against Sharma. (ANI)

