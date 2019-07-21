Patna (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): Raids are being conducted across all jails in the state.
Each and every barrack is being thoroughly searched by the local police, said official sources on Sunday.
More details in this regard are awaited.
Last year in October, several mobile phones and other incriminating materials had been recovered during raids conducted in all prisons in the state. (ANI)
Police carry out raids in Bihar jails
ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 16:30 IST
Patna (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): Raids are being conducted across all jails in the state.