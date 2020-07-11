Thiruvananthapuram Police checking IDs of people as they move about for their daily chores amid citywide lockdown.
Police check IDs of people in Thiruvananthapuram during lockdown extension

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2020 14:55 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 11 (ANI): Police in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday morning was seen checking IDs of people, a day after the COVID-19 lockdown was extended in the city.
Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced the extension of lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram for a week, saying that the triple lockdown will be imposed in containment zones.
"Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram has been extended for a week. Triple lockdown will be imposed in containment zones," Vijayan said during a press conference.
According to the Union Health Ministry, there is 6,534 number of COVID-19 cases in the state and 27 fatalities. (ANI)

