Police conduct awareness campaign to curb incidents of mob violence

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The police officials here have initiated an awareness campaign to combat incidents of mob violence.

Teams comprising of female officials have been meeting people in villages of Balrampur district to spread awareness against rumour-mongering leading to mob violence.

Speaking to ANI, SP Balrampur Dev Ranjan Verma said, "There have been incidents of mob violence in some parts of the state due to rumours on child lifting. We have received instructions from higher officials to conduct an awareness campaign regarding this.

From September 1, the women constables have been visiting the villages and spreading awareness against rumour mongering. They have apprised the masses about legitimate actions to be taken in case of suspicion," Verma added.

The SP added that the police have also put out stickers informing people to keep away from rumours.

"We also have digital volunteers group in every police station. We are also promoting our campaign with the help of social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter etc," he said.

"It is showing positive results in Balrampur and this type of awareness campaign have been implemented in other districts of the state as well," he added.

BJP MLA from Balrampur Palturam said, "We have been witnessing in the past that how rumours about child lifting have caused panic among the people in some parts of the state."

Palturam said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the state police to carry out awareness campaign to prevent incidents of mob violence.

"Balrampur is a very aware area, no one can spread any rumour to create a panic here. I also request media to inform about any rumour to police," he added.

On August 30, four persons were arrested in connection with a case, where a man was thrashed by a mob in Moradabad city over suspicion of child-lifting.

The incident took place on August 29, when a man who was roaming around the village was accused of child-lifting. He was later handed over to the police. (ANI)

