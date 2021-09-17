Police conduct drone surveillance near BJP MP's residence in West Bengal's Jagaddal

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], September 17 (ANI): West Bengal Police conducted drone surveillance in the area near the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh in Jagaddal on Friday, said sources.

The development came after incidents of bombings outside the BJP leader's residence on September 8.

"There were incidents of bombing in this area on the 8th and 14th of this month. After the bombing on September 14, the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate sat motionlessly. Bomb Squad and the forensic team were brought. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) then began an investigation on Thursday. NIA and the Central Forensic Team visited this area and collected samples. Today, Jagaddal Police conducted surveillance with the help of two drones," said BJP MLA from Bhatapara Pawan Singh.

The BJP MLA said the NIA will be embarrassed by the state police to take charge of the investigation. "They are doing such stuff (drone surveillance) for an eyewash," added Singh.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Jagaddal Somnath Shyam said the drone surveillance was done as general measures to keep track of law and order.

NIA officials reached Jagaddal on Thursday to probe incidents of bombings outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence earlier this month.

Three crude bombs were hurled outside the house of Arjun Singh 'Majdoor Bhavan' at Jagaddal in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, despite security presence, on September 8 morning between 6 am and 6.30 am.

The bombs hit one of the entrance gates of the house, however, no injuries were reported in the incident.



The BJP leader was not present at his home and was in Delhi at the time of the incident, but his family members were inside the house.

The West Bengal BJP has claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress was behind the attack on the BJP MP's residence.

However, the TMC had refuted the charges and said that the attack was a result of the internal feud in the Bengal BJP.

Meanwhile, the Centre has upgraded Singh's armed security cover to 'Z' category after the incident.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued an order giving the security responsibility of the leader to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). "The paramilitary wing under the Central government took the charge on Tuesday," a government source told ANI.

The leader will be provided with the security cover only in West Bengal, said the source, adding "Arjun Singh was earlier being provided "Y +" category security by the CISF.

The CISF has been providing 'Y+' security cover to Arjun Singh since March 2019.

Singh, an MP from Barrackpore parliamentary constituency, has now been put under security cover of more than nine armed CISF troops at his house round the clock. A squad of five armed commandos will provide security to the leader while travelling within West Bengal.

Singh, who was a Trinamool Congress MLA, joined the BJP in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and won from the Barrackpore parliamentary constituency. (ANI)

