Police conduct searches in Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border after an alert was issued

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Police on Friday conducted searches in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh border area in the wake of recovery of arms in the past few days from various parts in the region.

An alert has been issued by the security agencies following which the search operations were conducted in the forests of the state's border along with Himachal Pradesh.

"The search operations were conducted after an alert was issued in the border area of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. This was done so that the people of Pathankot do not face any untoward incident like the Pathankot airbase attack of 2016," said Rajinder Manhas, DSP (City), Pathankot.

The dwelling units in the forests of the area were also searched. The commuters using the roads in Himachal Pradesh-Punjab border area were also checked by the police. (ANI)

