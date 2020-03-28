Police conducting thorough checks at Delhi-Noida border amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Amid the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, police are conducting checks on the non-essential movement of people at the Delhi-Noida border on Saturday.

The police personnel were asking questions to the non-essential travellers and were only sanctioning movement if a valid reason was given.

Tight security has been deployed at the border.

Similarly, police on late Friday evening stopped people in large numbers who tried to cross the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghazipur.

Migrants living in the national capital have been trying to reach their native places after the 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had reported a total of 873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India. (ANI)

