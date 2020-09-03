Police constable attacked by criminal in Andhra's Krishna district

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): A police constable from the Mandavalli village Police Station in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district was attacked with a knife by a criminal on Thursday, sub-inspector Ch Krishna said.

"The victim, Constable G Chanti Babu was attacked with a knife around 9 am today by a rowdy criminal named Veeranki Satyanarayana. The constable was taken to a hospital at the nearby town of Kaikaluru and is now in a stable condition. The accused has been taken in police custody," Krishna told ANI.

He added that an investigation was underway to know why Satyanarayana attacked the constable.

"A case will be filed after the completion of formalities," he added. (ANI)

