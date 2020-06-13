Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 13 (ANI): A police constable in West Bengal, who was posted in Sealdah Traffic Guard area, died on Saturday of coronavirus.
"A Constable who was posted in Sealdah Traffic Guard and had tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away," Kolkata Police said.
West Bengal has reported a total of 10,244 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)
Police Constable dies of COVID-19 in West Bengal
ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2020 22:18 IST
