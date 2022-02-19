Police constable emerges as fitness icon for people of Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 19 (ANI): A Hyderabad-based police constable DA Kumar, who participated in Mr India Bodybuilding competition 2022, has become an inspiration for the youth in the city and called on the youth to focus on fitness to keep themselves away from the intoxicants.

Kumar is a 2010 batch constable from Hyderabad said that he is currently stationed at Langar House police station who is a national bodybuilder and participated in the National Bodybuilding competition from Telangana becoming the first police constable to do so.



Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "It is not a normal thing, a proper diet has to be taken every day. I wake early morning at 6 am, go to the gym, come back at 7.30 am, then get ready to go to work at 8 am. I do my duty for 12 hours daily. I work out again from 10 pm to 11 pm. Without a proper diet, bodybuilding is not possible."

"My wife DA Varsha supports me every day, she helps me maintain my diet, she prepares chicken, fish, eggs, from time to time. Even when I am in the office, she sends food. Every day I take around 5 to 6 meals," he added.



The constable credited the success to his wife and the support of the officers at the police station and said that he was able to participate in the competitions because of their support.

"I progress in duty because of the support of my officers. Because of their support, I participated in the Mr India 2022 and became the first constable to be from the Hyderabad police. I secured second place in Mr Telangana and 3rd place in WTF Competition. I have all over 10 medals in total," he said.

He also appealed to the youth who get indulged in intoxicants and suggested them to focus on fitness.

"The youth who go after liquor and other intoxicants, I have only a message for them that they should stop the consumption of such materials and focus on fitness. This is my suggestion," he said.

The station house officer, Langar House PS, K Srinivas said that the police station supported Kumar looking at his interest in fitness.

"Kumar is into bodybuilding and after work, he goes to the gym. In the morning, after the gym, he comes to work again. Looking at his interest the Langar House Police Station supported him morally. He also participated in All India bodybuilding competitions and got many prizes," he said. (ANI)

