Police constable turns teacher for underprivileged children in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Sanjay Sanwre, a police constable in Indore here has decided to double up as a tutor for at least 40 slum children who could not attend school and online classes amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanwre, who is currently posted at CSP Annapurna, has started teaching the slum children four years ago, and now he is providing education to at least 40 children near Lalbagh palace in Indore. He arranges classes free of cost for underprivileged kids every Sunday. From his own money and with the support of fellow police officers, he is giving school bags, books, pencils and other stationery items to the students.

While talking to ANI, Sanwre said that he is arranging classes under an initiative named 'operation smile'. He said that he is inspired by his family's financial condition.

"The class was started here in 2016. I am inspired by my family's financial condition. In this class, all the children are from the lower class. We are trying that these children will not have to face what we faced in our childhood. It is a small initiative named 'operation smile' under which we are trying to provide them access to education to all those children who could not attend schools and access education," Sanwre said.



Sanwre said that at the start of the classes there were only 3-4 children who used to attend the class and now there are 40-50 children from class 1 to 10 who attend the classes.



"Most of the children here were employed in various activities by their families. But through our initiative, an atmosphere of education was created here as we started to arrange classes on Sunday. We provide them all the educational facilities which we could afford. After few years, more children started coming and their parents become aware and now they are sending their children," he said.

"In 2016, only 3-4 children used to attend the classes and now 40-50 students from class 1 to 10 come here to take classes. We are taking classes on Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm. Many volunteers and police officials including traffic constable Ranjeet Singh, Police constable Ajab Singh and Anil Belvanshi teach the students. We arrange the competition and give prizes to them," he added.

The students who come here to take classes said that they are enjoying these classes and extended their gratitude to Sanwre.

Payal, a student of class 6 said, "I do domestic chores in other people's house. I come here to take classes on Sunday. I get free education here. I want to be a police officer to serve the country."

Another student Lali said, "My parents work as labourers. They could not study. I want to study and want to make them proud. I want to become a police officer. We get free books, copies here and my brother and sister also come here to study."

Krishna, one of the students said, "Sanjay Sir teaches us. We study here in a good environment. My parents are laborers. I enjoy studying here for the last four years every Sunday."

Vijay Khatri, Superintendent of Police (SP)-Indore East who visited to see the classes, said, "They are doing a very good job here. They are teaching poor children and children are happy here. I announce Rs 500 as appreciation amount for all the police official teaching here. I will help them through welfare fund." (ANI)

