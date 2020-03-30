Police cordon off parts of Nizamuddin as people show symptoms of COVID-19 after religious gathering

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A Delhi Police team, including Joint CP DC Srivastava, on Monday reached the Nizamuddin area where some people have shown symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering at the Markaz.

Those who have shown symptoms have been shifted to different hospitals in buses for check-up.

The Police have cordoned off some areas by placing barricades and are monitoring the movement of people through drones.

Meanwhile, a World Health Organisation (WHO) team also reached the spot to supervise and monitor people.

"The health department has said that the area will be disinfected and police will provide every possible help in this process. The civil department is taking care of the situation here," a police official told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Dr Mohd. Shoaib, Spokesperson, Nizamuddin Markaz, said that they had provided a list of people who had any health issue, including cold and fever, to the administration.

"Yesterday, we provided a list of names to the administration, who had any health issue, including cold and fever. Some of them have been admitted to the hospital on the basis of age and travel history. We don't have any confirmed COVID-19 case till now," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

