Police destroy over 9 lakh cannabis plants on 462.55 acres of land in Odisha

Gajapati (Odisha) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Odisha Police team destroyed more than 9 lakh cannabis plants being cultivated in the Gajapati district here.
During the course of the investigation, the police team destroyed cannabis plants being cultivated over 462.55 acres of land in the district.
Meanwhile, police have initiated a probe to identify the cultivators of the cannabis plant. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 05:51 IST
