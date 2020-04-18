Police detain 15 persons for violating lockdown in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 18 (ANI): Fifteen people were detained here on Friday for defying social distancing norms and lockdown rules as they gathered at Ayesha mosque to offer prayers, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the violators and strict action will be taken against them, according to police.

"15 people were detained today for defying social distancing norms and lockdown rules as they gathered at Ayesha mosque to offer prayers; FIR registered against them, strict action to be taken," said Jaipur Station House Officer Kho Nagoriyan.

With 98 people testing positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Friday, the total number of positive cases in the State has risen to 1,229 said Rajasthan Health Department.



The Health Department also reported two new deaths in the State, mounting the death toll to 17. (ANI)

