Police detain 7 German nationals, who delivered sermons, for violating tourist visa norms

Kaziranga (Assam), October 29 (ANI): Police detained seven German nations, who had allegedly delivered sermons at a religious programme, for violating tourist visa norms.

The German nationals were detained by police on Friday and they were restrained in Kaziranga National Park of Assam. The district administration and police have taken appropriate measures to deport them.

According to police, the German nationals reached Kaziranga National Park on October 26 and then they left for Karbi Anglong district and participated in missionary activities which are not allowed under tourist Visa.



GP Singh, Special DGP of Assam said that, police found that they took part in religious activities, and participated in religious gatherings, preaching activities etc.

"This is violation of tourist Visa conditions. As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs for violation of tourist Visa norms, we have fined 500 US dollar per person. We have contacted with the competent authority to deport them, from here to Delhi and then their respective country," GP Singh said.

Earlier, three Swedish preachers were detained in the Dibrugarh district on October 26 and deported for violating visa norms. (ANI)

