Police detains ABAP President Mahant Narendra Giri's disciple in connection with his death

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Anand Giri, a disciple of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri has been detained for investigation in connection with the latter's death, informed Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar on Monday.

While speaking to ANI, the UP ADG (Law and Order) said, "Information was received that the President of ABAP, Mahant Narendra Giri died by suicide. The disciples told the police that around 3 to 4 pm, they broke the door which was locked from inside and found him hanging from a fan."

"Police reached there along with forensic and other teams. A suicide note was recovered in which the name of his disciples, Anand Giri and two others were mentioned. In the note, Mahant Narendra Giri had alleged that Anand Giri and others were responsible for his suicide. Anand Giri has been detained in Haridwar with the help of Uttarakhand Police", he added.



Inspector General (IG) of Prayagraj, KP Singh, said, "Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. I appeal to all of you to maintain peace. We are investigating the matter. We will release the suicide note after forensic investigation of it."

Meanwhile, Anand Giri, Mahant Narendra Giri's disciple, said, "It is a big conspiracy by people who used to extort money from Guruji and wrote my name in the letter. It needs to be investigated as guru Ji has not written a letter in his life and could not do suicide. His handwriting needs to be probed."

Anand Giri, further appealed, "I have spent my entire life over there and never took any money. Everything was good between me and Guru Ji. Hence I request the government to investigate the matter thoroughly."

The ABAP President was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math located residence on Monday. (ANI)

