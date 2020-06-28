Police did not allow me to pay homage to PV Narasimha Rao: Congress leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Sunday said that he was not allowed to pay homage to late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth centenary celebrations in Hyderabad.

"There was no invitation to me for this function but out of respect for the late Narasimha Rao ji, I made it a point to reach there early at 9 am itself, much before the commencement of the official programme. I was stopped at the police barricade near the intersection of Minister Road and Necklace Road, a short distance from the samadhi. I was told that I cannot proceed any further and the Hyderabad Police Commissioner's permission would be required," Reddy said in a statement.

"I called Commissioner of Police directly but I was told that since this is a state programme and nobody is to be allowed before the Chief Minister pays his tributes. It would have just taken five minutes for me to reach the venue, pay my homage and leave from there. I was disappointed and even felt humiliated and returned home," Reddy added.

He said that he later learnt that at a meeting held by the Chief Secretary yesterday, a decision to this effect was taken.

"I do not blame these officers because I feel that this is merely an instant response as a reflection of the mindset of the TRS leadership and the Chief Minister not to generally allow any Congressmen or Opposition leader to move around freely," he further said.

"On the occasion of the 99th birthday anniversary of former PM late Shri PV Narasimha Rao garu, I pay my homage to him. He must be given all the credit for giving a free hand to the then Finance Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji to introduce the bold economic reforms in 1991. He served the country with distinction in different capacities and I wish the centenary celebrations all success," Reddy added. (ANI)

