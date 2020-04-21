Police disperses over 500 people heading for funeral in Malegaon amid lockdown

Malegaon (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): While the nation is currently under COVID-19 lockdown, around 500 people who were part of the funeral procession in Azadpur area were dispersed by the police. Further, only 20-25 people were allowed to proceed to the cremation ground.

After the police intervention, most of the people left the place.

"Around 500 people were there during the funeral procession but only 20-25 proceeded for funeral ground, rest of them returned to their homes following our request to keep the strength of the gathering around 20 people," said Police Sub Inspector Abhijit Jadhav, Malegaon.

The total number of cases in Maharashtra stands to 4203, which includes 223 deaths.(ANI)

