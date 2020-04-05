Police distributes grocery amongst transgender community amid lockdown in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Cyberabad police on Saturday distributed grocery amongst members of the transgender community of different areas here in the wake of the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19.

"Police held a meeting with members of the transgender community of different areas at Sanathnagar today and distributed grocery, money and also gave them passes to purchase groceries at DMart malls. Passes were given to 250 members. Each packet of grocery was worth Rs 1,600," police said.

The country is in lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The 21-day lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister on March 24. (ANI)

