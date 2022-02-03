Police file chargesheet in CPI(M) leader Sandeep Kumar murder case, term it as 'political murder'

Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], February 3 (ANI): The investigation team has submitted a charge sheet in the murder case of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Peringara local secretary Sandeep Kumar terming it as a "political murder".

As per the charge sheet, the first accused in the case, Jishnu Raghu, was a former Yuva Morcha local office bearer and had a political enmity with Sandeep Kumar.



A total of six accused are named in the case and five have direct involvement in the murder.

The 732-page charge sheet has been submitted in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Thiruvalla.

CPIM leader Sandeep Kumar was murdered on December 2, 2021, in Thiruvalla of Kerala's Pathanamthitta district. (ANI)

