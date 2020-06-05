Police file chargesheets in connection with northeast Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Friday filed various chargesheets before a Karkardooma court in connection with the violence which took place in the northeast Delhi in February this year.

According to the police, chargesheets in the murders of two Muslim men were also filed in the court today.

While the police have chargesheeted ten accused in connection with the case related to the murder of one Aqil Ahmed, nine accused are chargesheeted in the murder case of one Musharaff under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including unlawful assembly, murder, criminal conspiracy, etc.

Delhi Police, in the chargesheet, said that massive rioting started from Kardampuri, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, and thereafter at Shiv Vihar Tiraha near DRP School and Rajdhani Public School on February 26 and 27.

"Three dead bodies were recovered from the drain in Johripur. The dead bodies were of unidentified Muslim men. On the same day at about 4:00 pm, another dead body of a Muslim person was recovered at some distance away from the above three dead bodies in Johripur Nala," the chargesheet said.

The two dead bodies were of two "real" brothers named Aqil Ahmed and Musharaff, police said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that on February 26 at night, the deceased Aqil, who was returning to his home at New Mustafabad, was waylaid by the mob at Jal Board Puliya, Bhagirathi Vihar when he was murdered, chargesheet said. His dead body was thrown in the Johripur drain.

"Rioters disconnected the electricity of the Bhagirathi Vihar area. In the darkness, the mob attacked the house of deceased Musharraf in C Block, Bhagirathi Vihar, grabbed and dragged him out in the street, and bludgeoned him to death and thrown his dead body in the open drain," it added.

It was revealed that some men had joined hands on February 25 and 26 2020, post the riots on February 24 in which Muslim mobs had done massive rioting in which large scale loss of lives and properties of Hindu community had taken place, police said.

In February, violence had broken out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

