Police file status report in Delhi HC on plea against pressure horns, modified silencers

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Police on Wednesday submitted a detail status report in the Delhi High Court on a plea against the use of pressure horns and modified silencers on vehicles in and around the capital.

The report stated that 6,315 vehicle users have been prosecuted and 53 have been caught for using modified silencers between June 4 and July 22 this year.

It submitted that the traffic police is looking into the matter seriously.

A division bench of Justices DN Patel and C Harishankar was hearing a plea filed by advocate Harpreet Singh Hora on behalf of a law student and an NGO, Justice for Rights Foundation.

The plea contended that the problem was rampant during the Delhi University Students Union elections and pressure horns and modified silencers, especially on motorcycles, are a source of nuisance.

It alleged that Delhi Police does not take action against vehicles with pressure horns and modified silencers, specifically in areas of North Campus of Delhi University.

The court posted the matter for further hearing to October 17.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Traffic was present in the court. (ANI)

